Police: 5-year-old girl critically injured in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- A child was critically injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Friday.
It happened just after 7 p.m. at East 213th Street and White Plains Road in the Williamsbridge section.
Police say a 5-year-old girl was sitting in a car with a parent when she was shot in the back.
She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but police say she is expected to survive.
A Volkswagen Jetta was seen fleeing the scene.
Police say it's unclear who the target of the shooting was.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.