Police: 5-year-old girl critically injured in Bronx shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A child was critically injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Friday.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at East 213th Street and White Plains Road in the Williamsbridge section.

Police say a 5-year-old girl was sitting in a car with a parent when she was shot in the back.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but police say she is expected to survive.

A Volkswagen Jetta was seen fleeing the scene.

Police say it's unclear who the target of the shooting was.

No arrests have been made.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 8:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

