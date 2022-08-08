Some essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for financial relief
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Essential workers in Connecticut who worked through the pandemic may be eligible for some financial relief.
Workers can receive up to $1,000 from the Premium Pay Program.
Those who worked in the state between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and earned less than $150,000 are eligible.
Benefits will be paid out in early 2023.
