Some essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for financial relief

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Essential workers in Connecticut who worked through the pandemic may be eligible for some financial relief. 

Workers can receive up to $1,000 from the Premium Pay Program. 

Those who worked in the state between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and earned less than $150,000 are eligible.

Benefits will be paid out in early 2023. 

Click here to find out how you can apply

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 5:42 PM

