Crane removal, heavy rain expected to slow Friday morning commute near Lincoln Tunnel

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Friday's rain will complicate efforts to clear out the crane that caught fire and collapsed over the summer in Hell's Kitchen

The work has been snarling traffic near the Lincoln Tunnel, and it's expected to continue this weekend.

Meanwhile, the New York City Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory Friday because of the weather.

It's expected to be another mess of a commute, especially for those coming from New Jersey. 

The crane partially collapsed back in July, causing the arm to strike a building across the street as it fell to the ground. About a dozen people suffered minor injuries. 

The removal has been shutting down most lanes on 41st Street between 10th and Dyer avenues from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Department of Buildings tells CBS New York the contractors are closely monitoring the weather and will pause the work if winds pick up.

John Dias
John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 6:08 AM

