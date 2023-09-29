Crane removal, heavy rain expected to slow Friday morning commute near Lincoln Tunnel

NEW YORK -- Friday's rain will complicate efforts to clear out the crane that caught fire and collapsed over the summer in Hell's Kitchen.

The work has been snarling traffic near the Lincoln Tunnel, and it's expected to continue this weekend.

Meanwhile, the New York City Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory Friday because of the weather.

🚨 The City of New York is under a Travel Advisory effective immediately, with a Flood Watch in effect starting at 2AM.



Persistent & heavy rain may result in flash floods, including flooding of places that do not normally flood. Follow news & be prepared to take urgent action. https://t.co/DYYRWyLByy — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) September 29, 2023

It's expected to be another mess of a commute, especially for those coming from New Jersey.

The crane partially collapsed back in July, causing the arm to strike a building across the street as it fell to the ground. About a dozen people suffered minor injuries.

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Friday storm set to flood parts of Tri-State Area

The removal has been shutting down most lanes on 41st Street between 10th and Dyer avenues from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Department of Buildings tells CBS New York the contractors are closely monitoring the weather and will pause the work if winds pick up.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.