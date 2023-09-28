Watch CBS News
Crews resume work to remove crane that collapsed in Hell's Kitchen; Drivers expect delays by Lincoln Tunnel

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

Crane removal could impact morning commute in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Crews are working to remove the crane that caught fire and collapsed back in July high above Hell's Kitchen

The work is expected to impact the morning commute, especially around the Lincoln Tunnel

Crews are scheduled to be on the scene from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and will shut down one lane of West 41st Street between 10th and Dyer avenues. 

The crane partially collapsed over the summer, hitting a building across the street and injuring a dozen people. 

The removal work is expected to last into the weekend. 

