Man faces sentencing for kidnapping girl from Upstate New York park

Man faces sentencing for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park

Man faces sentencing for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park

Man faces sentencing for kidnapping 9-year-old girl from New York park

NEW YORK -- Craig Ross Jr., who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from an Upstate New York park, faces sentencing Wednesday in Saratoga County.

Ross agreed to a plea arrangement in February, just weeks before his trial was set to start. The 46-year-old was charged with kidnapping and sexually abusing the girl last fall.

She went missing on Sept. 30 after going for a bike ride with friends at Moreau State Park, a popular campground in Gansevoort, about 190 miles north of New York City.

Ross faces 47 years to life in prison, meaning he would not be eligible for parole before his 93rd birthday.

Closer look at the case

Investigators said the 9-year-old girl had been riding her bike with friends when she decided to do one more loop on her own. She went missing in a matter of 15 minutes.

An AMBER Alert was issued, and the FBI joined the search. Gov. Kathy Hochul called the girl's disappearance "every parent's nightmare."

Investigators said more than 400 certified search and rescue personnel searched over 46 miles for her.

New York State Police identified Ross as the suspect by matching fingerprints on a ransom note left at the girl's home to ones from a 1999 DWI case in Saratoga, the governor said.

Ross was said to be in the same area of the park around the same time she went missing, and the girl was later found at a residence where he was known to live.