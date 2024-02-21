Craig N. Ross, Jr. pleads guilty in abduction of 9-year-old girl from New York park

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Craig N. Ross, Jr., has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl from a park in upstate New York.

Ross, Jr., 46, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and predatory sexual assault against a child. Under the deal, prosecutors are seeking 25 years to life for kidnapping and 22 years to life for sexual assault, for an aggregate 47 years to life in prison.

The deal means the young victim will not have to testify in a trial.

"His admission of guilty ends the question of who was responsible for the kidnapping that rallied our entire community together to assist in locating her. He will serve decades in prison before any parole consideration is available to him," Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen said.

The girl's disappearance last October captured the nation's attention. She went missing after going for a bike ride with friends at Moreau Lake State Park, north of Albany. She went for one more ride around the loop alone, and vanished. Her parents started searching for her and found her abandoned bike.

After an intense manhunt, the girl was found two days later inside a cabinet in a camper where Ross was staying.

Authorities tracked Ross down after his fingerprints were found on a ransom note that was delivered to the girl's family.

He previously pleaded not guilty after being charged with kidnapping, predatory sexual assault, sexual abuse, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The district attorney in Saratoga County, N.Y. is expected to address the media Wednesday. Check back for more updates.