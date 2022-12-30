Countdown to 2023: New Year's Eve ball takes practice run in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Times Square will be at full capacity this New Year's Eve, for the first time since the pandemic.

As a huge crowd gathers to ring in 2023, more than 100 million Americans will have their eyes on the ionic ball drop.

Organizers did some practice runs Friday to make sure everything goes smoothly.

The ball has gotten stuck before -- in the 1950s, it got jammed because they used ropes. But that's not the case anymore.

The ball is 12 feet in diameter, weighs 6 tons, has more than 2,000 crystals and 32,000 LED lights, which create a wonderful jewel in the sky.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, they will flip the switch to lift the ball. At 60 seconds to midnight, the countdown begins.

"The secret is, yes it takes two minutes to go up and see the whole thing. But when the ball comes down, it only travels halfway, because as it reaches those numerals, it turns off and the numerals light up. And then it just sits right there below the numerals until the next morning," said Jeff Straus, co-organizer of Times Square New Year's Eve. "Even the ball needs to take a break."

On Thursday, organizers threw multi-colored confetti in the air in a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Eve when 3,000 pounds of it will rain down.

As millions will be watching the massive ball drop, members of the NYPD will be hard at work making sure everyone is safe. Roads in the area will also be blocked off to traffic.

This year, there are no COVID protocols, so it will be one big party.