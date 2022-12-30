NYPD announces Manhattan street closures for New Year's Eve

NEW YORK -- Several Manhattan streets will be shut down Saturday for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday on the following streets:

Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streets

Broadway from 42nd-49th streets

43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenues

Additional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:

Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets

38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenues

Commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the following streets after 11 a.m.:

North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streets

North on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streets

East of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streets

West of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streets

Police officers will begin directing spectators into viewing sections around 3 p.m.

Screening will take place at the following entry points:

38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

Umbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.