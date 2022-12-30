Watch CBS News
NYPD announces Manhattan street closures for New Year's Eve

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Several Manhattan streets will be shut down Saturday for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday on the following streets:

  • Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streets
  • Broadway from 42nd-49th streets
  • 43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenues

Additional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:

  • Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets
  • 38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenues

Commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the following streets after 11 a.m.:

  • North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
  • North on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
  • East of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streets
  • West of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streets

Police officers will begin directing spectators into viewing sections around 3 p.m.

Screening will take place at the following entry points:

  • 38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
  • 49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
  • 52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
  • 56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues

Umbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.  

