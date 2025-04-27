Jeffries, Booker warn of "moment of moral urgency" in sit-in protest against GOP budget on Capitol steps

Washington — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Cory Booker voiced their opposition to the Republican budget plan key to enacting President Trump's agenda as the sun rose on Sunday, holding a sit-in protest on the steps of the Capitol into the morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the pair began livestreaming their conversation, while Booker warned of a "moment of moral urgency" as Congress is set to return from a two-week recess on Monday. The New Jersey Democrat pledged to sit and discuss the coming fight for "a good number of hours."

Congressional committees are set to begin work this week on the centerpiece legislation of Mr. Trump's first-year agenda, after both the House and Senate adopted a budget resolution that serves as a blueprint before leaving town for recess. The plan is a key step toward implementing Mr. Trump's priorities on border security, defense, energy and taxes, and GOP leaders in Congress have circled an ambitious goal of getting it to the president's desk by Memorial Day.

Republicans are pursuing the plan under the budget reconciliation process, which allows the party in power the ability to approve major legislation without working across the aisle. Meanwhile, Democrats have vehemently opposed the plan, pushing back chiefly against potential cuts to Medicaid.

"As we prepare to come back into session tomorrow, this is a time to choose," Jeffries, a New York Democrat, said as the conversation kicked off early Sunday. "And we're either going to choose the side of the American people, or we're going to choose this cruel budget that Republicans are trying to jam down the throats of the American people."

Jeffries and Booker have been joined by other lawmakers throughout the conversation, including Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, and Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana, along with advocates, leaders and passersby.

"We can't keep doing things like business as usual. We have to think of creative, new things to do," Booker said. "So Hakeem and I thought, let's sit on the steps of the Capitol, open up a live feed right before the sun rises, and begin a conversation."

In the early part of the sit-in, the conversation ranged from the budget plan to more broad opposition to the Trump administration, along with personal stories that centered on faith.

This latest protest comes after Booker delivered a record-breaking 25-hour speech earlier this month from the Senate floor to protest the Trump administration's policies.