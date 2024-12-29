A look ahead: Trump's agenda vs. Congress

Washington is bracing for the return of President-elect Donald Trump, who seems ready to rumble, telling a conservative audience last Sunday that "Woke is bulls**t!"

But change isn't easy, as Carl Hulse knows. We met the esteemed New York Times reporter at Eastern Market on Capitol Hill, where the butchers have an easier time than the legislators down the street.

I asked, "How hard is it to make the sausage in Washington these days?"

"It's tough," Hulse replied. "The country is polarized; so, Congress is polarized. How do you get anything done? People are dug in."

That was made clear this month as Congress narrowly averted a shutdown.

"Could it be governing by crisis in 2025?" I asked.

Yeah, it's just totally the way it's gonna be," Hulse said.

At the top of Trump's agenda: tax cuts and immigration. Trump promised to begin "the largest deportation operation in American history."

But he will be tested early, with likely contentious confirmation hearings for some of his nominees, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Service Secretary, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, and Kash Patel for FBI Director.

How will Democrats handle Trump's return to power? "I think they're still trying to figure that out," said Hulse. "I think the House is kind of what to watch because, by our cyclical politics, the House is the institution most likely to flip in two years."

Congress won't be the only player; billionaire Elon Musk is at Trump's side, attempting to slash federal spending.

Still, Hulse says, Washington has a way of pushing back against presidents … and new faces.

I asked, "When you were talking to Republican senators and Republican House members privately, what do they really say about Elon Musk?"

"I had one tell me the other day that Trump created a monster," Hulse replied.

As for Trump, he's reassured his supporters that he – and he alone – is the one in charge, not Elon Musk. "He's not gonna be President, that I can tell ya'," Trump said. "And I'm safe, you wanna know why? He can't be; he wasn't born in this country. Ha, ha, ha!"





