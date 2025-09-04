Convents, religious centers see rise in vacationers seeking moments of silence

Travelers turning to religious centers for moments of reflection

Searching for some peace and quiet on your next vacation? Look no further than your local convent.

These getaways appear to be gaining traction around the country, as people turn to religious centers for a moment of reflection.

Silent retreat in New Jersey sees spike in interest

The Loyola Jesuit Center is home to nearly century-old gardens in Morristown, New Jersey. The Catholic retreat space joins convents, monasteries and religious homes nationwide that seem to be seeing a spike in interest.

"The surprising number for me is that our growth rate is 25% new attendees over the last year," said Interim Executive Director Jeff Simon.

The new attention inspired the creation of a shorter, 24-hour silent retreat, which is getting booked six months in advance.

"I think a space like this, it strips everything away," attendee Brigette Vohden said.

Simon was asked what he makes of young people, who maybe aren't Catholic or connected to religion, seeking spaces like this.

"Everybody's looking for answers," he replied. "Sometimes, you get the answers from walking the gardens."

"We're seeking what's real, what's authentic," Vohden added.

"I wanted to silence the noise around me"

Participant Kerry Murphy said she's not particularly religious but she started the year with three days of silence at a monastery outside Atlanta.

"I wanted a break, I wanted to silence the noise around me," she said, adding, "I needed someone to pull me away from my phone, from all my devices."

The content creator posted about the experience on her blog. While she said that wasn't initially part of the plan, the reaction was overwhelming.

"People wanted more information, they wanted in," she said.

She's not sure if she'll do another silent stay, but said she is holding onto a key lesson from a monk.

"He recommended just 30 minutes a day of separating yourself from your phone," Murphy said. "You have to practice to get to that place where you can find that silence."

A silence that can speak volumes.