Watch CBS News
Local News

Controversial bear hunt in New Jersey begins, with another scheduled for December

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

Black bear hunt begins in New Jersey
Black bear hunt begins in New Jersey 02:07

NEWTON, N.J. -- The controversial black bear hunt is back in New Jersey following a Superior Court judge's ruling that did not favor animal rights groups.

Monday marked the first day of the October hunt. Another is scheduled in December.

Hunters brought the bears they killed to the Whittingham Wildlife Management Area in Newton. One limitation is the bears weighing less than 75 pounds can't be harvested.

FLASHBACKNew Jersey black bear hunt ends Saturday after 4-day extension

Wildlife officials say the hunt is the most effective way to prevent bear and human encounters in densely populated New Jersey.

"When you have a high-bear density and high-human density you run into a situation where you have a lot of bear-human interactions. Some of those interactions can be negative," said Dave Golden, assistant commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Animal rights groups protesting the bear hunt called it inhumane, saying residents just need to secure their garbage cans.

"I live in bear country. I have lived here for 22 years. The most effective way, nationwide studies show, is keeping bears away from human food sources," said Angi Metler of Animal Protection League New Jersey.

READ MOREConnecticut lawmakers considering bill to legalize bear hunting

Golden said educating the public on keeping bears away is part of the state's bear management program, but it hasn't worked.

Former state senator Ray Lesniak's organization is trying to stop December's bear hunt in court.

"We are killing bears when there is no reason to do that. There are half the bears that the Fish and Game Commission say there has been and that's because it's dominated by hunters," Lesniak said.

The state has prevailed in several court challenges and says the Fish and Game Commission bases decisions on scientific data.

FLASHBACKNew Jersey Fish and Game Council unanimously votes to reinstate black bear hunt

The DEP estimates the bear population in the state to be at more than 3,000 -- a number animal rights groups dispute, saying it's half that.

In 2014, a bear killed a young Rutgers student in New Jersey.

"Certainly, human mortality is unspeakable and we should do bear management to make sure that we're putting everything in place to make sure that never happens again," Golden said.

DEP officials say the hunt will continue through Saturday, but if they hit a 30% harvest rate the hunt will automatically stop. They added, though, that is highly unlikely.

If the hunt doesn't hit a 20% harvest rate in October, the hunt will be extended by four days in December.

Christine Sloan
christine-sloan-small-2023.png

Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS 2 New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS 2 New York from 2004 to 2016.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.