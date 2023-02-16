Contentious meeting expected for school board after bullied Central Regional High School student Adriana Kuch dies by suicide

BAYVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey school board is expected to face tough questions Thursday night about bullying and the policies in place to protect students.

Concerns have been raised following the suicide of Adriana Kuch, who was attacked in the hallway of Central Regional High School. A video of the beating was used to torment her afterward.

A large turnout is expected. The community, rocked by tragedy, is desperate for answers, and coming to the meeting to get them.

It will be the first school board meeting since bullied 14-year-old Kuc,h a student at Central Regional High School in Bayville, died by suicide.

Promising change is Acting Superintendent Douglas Corbett, who's been on the job less than a week, after the speedy resignation of the previous superintendent. Corbett's number one goal?

"Redoubling our efforts to provide a safe school environment," he said.

After facing reporters, Corbett will go before a tense and potentially angry crowd of parents at Thursday night's meeting.

"It's too much, too little, too late. Kids are getting beat up at school all the time and nobody does nothing," said Bayville Resident Rod Mauceri.

"They do have to make changes and I think they need parents input," said Forked River resident Arlene Thoms.

In the aftermath of Adriana's tragic death, one student has been charged with aggravated assault, another charged with harassment, and two more charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The devastating case has prompted students to come forward, some alleging a culture of bullying on campus.

"Now that there's more kids and girls coming out now, saying I was bullied five years ago, six years ago. I got my hair pulled in from down the stairs and nothing was done," said Bayville resident Darlene Competello. "They say they have a zero tolerance, but as we can see it just didn't go that way, OK? So what I think is immediately suspended or expelled them immediately."

"They just kept at it, after they jumped her," Adriana's father Michael Kuch said.

He told CBS2 on Feb. 9 he won't be satisfied until the district has been overhauled. At the news conference, district leaders outlined this plan.

"Retaining an outside party to review our policies in response to crisis. Reviewing our district's policies, cell phone policies, specifically. Scheduling issue assembly to discuss bullying, social media risk, and related contemporary issues," Corbett said.