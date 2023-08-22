Watch CBS News
Local News

Health officials: 4 cases of rare tick-borne illness Powassan confirmed in Connecticut

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

LITCHFIELD, Conn. -- Four cases of a rare tick-borne illnesses are now confirmed in Connecticut.

Health officials say two men and two women tested positive for Powassan.

All four patients first got sick in July. They're from Middlesex, Litchfield and Windham counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that while Powassan is rare, the number of people diagnosed with it has increased in recent years.

People with the disease often have mild flu-like symptoms or no symptoms, but the four confirmed patients were all hospitalized.

They've all since been released and are recovering.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 7:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.