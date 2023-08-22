Health officials: 4 cases of rare tick-borne illness Powassan confirmed in Connecticut

LITCHFIELD, Conn. -- Four cases of a rare tick-borne illnesses are now confirmed in Connecticut.

Health officials say two men and two women tested positive for Powassan.

All four patients first got sick in July. They're from Middlesex, Litchfield and Windham counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that while Powassan is rare, the number of people diagnosed with it has increased in recent years.

People with the disease often have mild flu-like symptoms or no symptoms, but the four confirmed patients were all hospitalized.

They've all since been released and are recovering.