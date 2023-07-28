Watch CBS News
CDC: Tick-borne illness alpha-gal syndrome may be causing more meat allergies than previously thought

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The CDC said more Americans than originally thought may be allergic to red meat because of tick bites. 

Doctors said the parasites have triggered what's known as alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS. 

The CDC said a sugar that's in meat from from mammals enters the body and can cause a severe allergic reaction. 

Some of the symptoms include hives, nausea, and severe stomach pain.

CBS New York first reported on alpha-gal syndrome back in May. We introduced you to a New Jersey man who was bitten by a tick, and the same thing happened to him. 

It took months for doctors to figure out what was wrong. 

First published on July 28, 2023 / 12:48 PM

