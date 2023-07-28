CDC: Tick-borne illness alpha-gal syndrome may be causing more meat allergies than previously thought
NEW YORK - The CDC said more Americans than originally thought may be allergic to red meat because of tick bites.
Doctors said the parasites have triggered what's known as alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS.
- Related: A bite from this tick could give you a life-threatening allergy to red meat. Here's what to know.
The CDC said a sugar that's in meat from from mammals enters the body and can cause a severe allergic reaction.
Some of the symptoms include hives, nausea, and severe stomach pain.
CBS New York first reported on alpha-gal syndrome back in May. We introduced you to a New Jersey man who was bitten by a tick, and the same thing happened to him.
It took months for doctors to figure out what was wrong.
To find out more, CLICK HERE.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.