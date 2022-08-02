Watch CBS News
Local News

Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CT man finds bear inside home
CT man finds bear inside home 01:05

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. 

Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. 

He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks.

"He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."

Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. 

Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 7:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.