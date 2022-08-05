Connecticut launches reproductive rights website and hotline
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut has launched a new hotline and website to help people looking for information about abortion services, Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Starting Friday, people can call the reproductive rights hotline or click on the web portal for providers and other resources.
The services were launched in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
