Watch CBS News
Local News

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will sign legislation allowing early voting into law

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Ned Lamont says he'll give green light to early voting
Gov. Ned Lamont says he'll give green light to early voting 00:24

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gov. Ned Lamont says he will sign into law legislation giving the green light to early voting.

The law would require 14 days of early voting for general elections, seven days of early voting for most primaries, and four days of early voting for special elections and presidential preference primaries.

Once signed, the new law would go into effect in January 2024.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 7:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.