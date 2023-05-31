Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will sign legislation allowing early voting into law
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gov. Ned Lamont says he will sign into law legislation giving the green light to early voting.
The law would require 14 days of early voting for general elections, seven days of early voting for most primaries, and four days of early voting for special elections and presidential preference primaries.
Once signed, the new law would go into effect in January 2024.
