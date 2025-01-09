NYPD cracking down on potential fee evaders as congestion pricing begins

NEW YORK — For some drivers entering New York City's Central Business District, the $9 congestion fee isn't the only expense they may face.

The New York City Police Department says when the congestion pricing scanners were turned on, so was the crackdown on potential evaders.

"We don't enjoy doing the enforcement, but we know it's necessary for public and traffic safety and fairness on the roadways," said NYPD Deputy Chief of Transit Thomas Alps.

Dozens of summonses issued as NYPD cracks down on illegal, obstructed license plates

The NYPD is stationing officers at Central Business District entry points with patrol cars looking for illegal or obstructed license plates.

"You're gonna get summonsed. You're gonna get fined, possibly arrested," Alps said.

NYPD officials tell CBS News New York on Thursday alone, 88 summonses were given, including 27 for obstructed or improper plates. Seven arrests were made, and 14 of the vehicles were seized.

"We're finding individuals that are unlicensed. Sometimes they are wanted. Sometimes they're intoxicated," Alps said.

Even if you're not trying to evade the toll, there are common mistakes that can get you pulled over anyway.

"You can be cited for a dirty license plate. You can be cited for an obscured license plate for simply having something like a license plate frame from the place where you bought your vehicle, and it could cover a little part of the plate and you can be cited for that," said Robert Sinclair with AAA Northeast.

Sinclair also says to avoid getting pulled over:

Make sure your vehicle has both license plates, front and back, on the car at all times.

Never get behind the wheel without a current license, registration and insurance.

To avoid paying full price for tolls, make sure your E-ZPass payment method is up to date, and check online to be sure it's associated with the car and plate of your current vehicle.