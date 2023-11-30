Miffed over leaked congestion pricing toll at George Washington Bridge, New Jersey lawmakers vow to continue fight

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- Lawmakers in New Jersey are calling congestion pricing an added tax on the citizens of the Garden State who work in Manhattan.

The state is suing the federal government, but fears are New Jersey won't get its day in court until the tolls become a reality.

At an event Thursday to break ground on the Hudson Tunnel project on this side of the river, Gov. Phil Murphy was expected to address the state's ongoing congestion pricing fight.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer released a statement saying, "As advertised, New York is officially sticking it to Jersey families with their commuter-crushing congestion tax. On top of the existing tolls, it'll be $15 every day to go into the city with no discounts at the George Washington Bridge -- thousands of dollars a year just to drive to work."

Estimates are an average commuter working in the city five days a week could spend as much as $4,000 per year just on the GWB, and, according to a leaked document, there would be no discounts on the bridge.

New Jersey lawmakers say they will not stop fighting, even threatening a lawsuit.