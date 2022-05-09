Watch CBS News
Coney Island businesses holding annual job fair for summer season

NEW YORK -- Coney Island businesses are holding a job fair this week ahead of the busy summer season. 

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Coney Island Amphitheater. 

The business community is looking to fill more than 400 positions, including cashiers, ride operators and food service workers. 

It's the 12th year the special recruitment event is being held. 

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 7:51 AM

