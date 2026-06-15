Vending machine in Coney Island sells local mystery art to support emerging artists

A vending machine in Coney Island is offering something unusual alongside the neighborhood's classic attractions: original artwork from local artists.

The machine, called "Mystry Mart," debuted this month at Margarita Island, giving visitors the chance to purchase mystery art pieces while supporting emerging creators.

"We want to make art collection fun again"

The concept was co-founded by Brooklyn native Victoria Orlovskaya, who serves as Mystery Mart's Chief Curiosity Cultivator.

"The goal was to help local emerging artists, and we wanted to create the new generation of collectors. We want to make art collection fun again, and make art more accessible for people," Orlovskaya tells Brooklyn reporter Hannah Kliger.

Customers do not know exactly what artwork they are purchasing until after they buy it. However, the packaging includes the artist's Instagram handle, allowing buyers to preview the creator's style before making a purchase.

"The whole idea behind the blind bag experience is for people to actually discover new artists," Orlovskaya said, explaining she was inspired by a similar idea in Vegas.

"It's a perfect fit"

The artwork available through the machine ranges in price from $10 to $100. A total of 120 artists are participating in the project.

The vending machine is located at Margarita Island, a bar that celebrates Coney Island history through its collection of memorabilia, including vintage items such as a Zohar.

Owner and operator Carlo Muraco said the installation aligns with the venue's mission.

"I thought it was a perfect fit for us because as I say, we're a museum also. And it's a perfect fit to have a vending machine that vends art," Muraco said.

The Coney Island location is one of four Mystery Mart vending machines operating across the area, with a fifth location planned for later this month. The machine at Margarita Island is expected to remain in place through October.

Orlovskaya said the company's name, Mystry Mart, reflects a hidden message.

"The last three letters of each word is 'try art,' which is synonymous with our mission," she said.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.