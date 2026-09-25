Man who killed Columbia University student in random attack sentenced to prison

The man who killed a Columbia University student in a random attack near campus over four years ago was sentenced Friday.

Family members of victim Davide Giri flew in from Italy to be in the courtroom and address the judge.

Giri was a 30-year-old Ph.D. candidate at Columbia. In December 2021, he was returning from soccer practice when Vincent Pinkney randomly stabbed him to death near Morningside Park.

Family and friends of Giri say they've been waiting nearly five years for justice as the courts determined Pinkney's mental competence.

Finally Friday, they were in the courtroom as Pinkney, now 30, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

This summer, Pinkney took a plea deal and admitted to the crime, as well as randomly stabbing and injuring another man that same night and trying to go after a third person who got away. That third person flagged down police, who then arrested Pinkney.

Giri's father and sister told the judge Giri gave up an excellent job in Italy because he believed he could fulfill his dreams in New York. They say their future was destroyed and the world lost an "extraordinary person" and "brilliant mind."

The defense claimed Pinkney was suffering a psychotic episode the night of the attacks and is now on medication.

The prosecution disputed that, arguing his actions were intentional and pointing out Pinkney left his apartment with rubbing alcohol and a boning knife.

Pinkney remained seated throughout Friday's sentencing and apologized to the victims and their families. He said he knew his words wouldn't take away their pain, but "please know that I am sorry." He also thanked his doctors at Riker's Island.

Defense attorneys also told the court Pinkney's father is a pastor who offered his apologies and said his son was a truly good man.

Pinkney, who has a long rap sheet, was out on parole after serving four years for gang assault when he killed Giri.

The judge thanks Giri's family for their bravery in speaking.

"He sounded like a remarkable young man," the judge said. "His loss is truly a tragedy."