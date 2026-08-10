Colombians in Queens unite in grief over earthquake that devastated their homeland

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has left people concerned all over the world, especially in Queens, which has one of the largest Colombian American populations in the New York City area.

In northwest parts of the borough, with Colombian restaurants and flags on street corners and storefronts, the South American pride is hard to miss. On Monday, there was also a shared sadness.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said his team will be working with community groups and nonprofits to help families affected by the disaster.

Televisions, even inside businesses, were turned on to the news about the tragedy more than 2,400 miles away.

"Watching the news since this morning. It's very sad what happened in Colombia," said Bello Florido, owner of Pimpollo Colombian restaurant in East Elmhurst.

Florido said he watched with tears and said a prayer every time the death toll went up.

"We have family at home. We have a lot of friends and everything is totally damaged over there. [It's] a very sad situation right now," Florido said.

Families and workers in Jackson Heights were also left grappling with the death and destruction in their home country.

"There are many house and building down. It's terrible in my country," said Camilo Garcia, a worker at restaurant Pollos Mario. "Yesterday, everyone is fine. Today is totally different."

Jesus Marz, who works at Barriles Restaurant and Sports Bar, said he was on the phone with his family during the quake.

"I was literally on a video call with my sister when everything going on and they had to evacuate the building. Thanks to God they are fine," Marz said.

As search teams go through the rubble looking for any signs of life, the community in Queens is holding its breath and holding out hope.

"It's a lot of feelings. It involves my whole country, not only my family. Colombia is part of my life," Florido said.