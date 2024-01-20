Watch CBS News
Code Blue lifted in New York City, but weather warnings persist amid dangerously cold temperatures

By John Dias

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City on Saturday is no longer under Code Blue, but officials continue to warn about the frigid temperatures and urge caution when going outside. 

Code Blue is in effect when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. That was certainly the case overnight Friday. 

Saturday morning, New Yorkers were bundled up as they walked through the bitter cold. 

"You know what, it's supposed to be like this. It's the winter in New York City. Let's go," one woman said. 

"I'm a New Yorker. It's like regular for us," another woman said. 

New Jersey is also dealing with cold temperatures on top of snow that froze overnight. 

The National Weather Service issued warnings for the area to proceed with extra caution while outside. 

John Dias
First published on January 20, 2024 / 10:27 AM EST

