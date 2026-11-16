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3 shot, including 2 security officers, at Co-op City in the Bronx, police say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Three people were shot at the Co-op City housing complex in the Bronx Monday morning, police said. 

The victims include two Co-op City security officers and a civilian, according to the NYPD. All were expected to survive.  

A suspect in the shooting is barricaded at the location, police said.    

It happened at around 11:44 a.m. Monday at a building located near Hutchinson River Parkway East. 

The two Co-op City peace officers were shot while responding to a wellness check at the location, police sources said. A third victim was struck in the arm. They were all rushed the hospital. 

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CBS News New York

Video from the scene showed a large police response. 

Co-op City is a self-contained housing complex in the Northeast Bronx, and home to roughly 45,000 people.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.  

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