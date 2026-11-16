3 shot, including 2 security officers, at Co-op City in the Bronx, police say

Three people were shot at the Co-op City housing complex in the Bronx Monday morning, police said.

The victims include two Co-op City security officers and a civilian, according to the NYPD. All were expected to survive.

A suspect in the shooting is barricaded at the location, police said.

It happened at around 11:44 a.m. Monday at a building located near Hutchinson River Parkway East.

The two Co-op City peace officers were shot while responding to a wellness check at the location, police sources said. A third victim was struck in the arm. They were all rushed the hospital.

CBS News New York

Video from the scene showed a large police response.

Co-op City is a self-contained housing complex in the Northeast Bronx, and home to roughly 45,000 people.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.