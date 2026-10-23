An iconic Clifton, N.J. Halloween display is coming down after owner receives city fines

A popular Halloween display that has become an annual tradition in Clifton, New Jersey for the past 25 years is being shut down ahead of Halloween after its creator received two city code violations.

The display is located at the corner of Grove Street and Robin Hood Road and features oversized skeletons, witches and other Halloween-themed decorations that have attracted thousands of visitors each year.

Dr. Wayne Gangi, a local dentist and self-described Halloween enthusiast, announced this week that he is taking down the attraction after the city cited him for installing cornstalks along the sidewalk and for having lights in a tree.

Gangi said the cornstalks help control crowds and improve safety for visitors.

CBS News New York

"When I have those cornstalks up, it's so controlled. When I don't have it up, it's complete chaos," Gangi said.

"I feel like every time I make a gesture to reward the community for the success that I had over the years, I get penalized," he added.

He said the citations and potential fines left him frustrated and contributed to his decision to shut down the display.

"I never had these types of complaints this close to Halloween, so I'm not really sure what it's all about," Gangi said.

Visitors expressed disappointment over the news.

"It gives so many people joy, and there are just so many people that are miserable and want other people to be miserable," one visitor said.

Another called the display a yearly tradition.

"Every year it's been a tradition, so we're bummed out. That's why we stopped by today so we could view it before it's taken down," the visitor said.

Gangi said he has filed a request with the state seeking information about who filed the complaint that led to the violations.

"I really don't understand what I did wrong, to tell you the truth. All I'm thinking about the whole time is safety, safety, safety," he said.

Community members are planning a rally at Clifton City Hall on Wednesday in support of the display. Gangi said he has not decided whether the attraction will return next year.

The City of Clifton did not respond to CBS News New York Andrew Ramos' requests for comment.