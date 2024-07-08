Citi Bike hiking the price of using ebikes in New York City. Here's how much it will cost.

Should NYC create a special avenue for bikes and scooters?

Should NYC create a special avenue for bikes and scooters?

Should NYC create a special avenue for bikes and scooters?

NEW YORK - Citi Bike says it is raising the prices of its ebikes in New York City starting this week.

"Higher than anticipated battery swapping, insurance, and vehicle expenses have made ebike fleet operations more costly than planned. That's why we're adjusting ebike per-minute pricing," Citi Bike announced on its website.

Citi Bike said two thirds of all of its rides taken in New York City are on ebikes.

Starting Wednesday, July 10, fees will increase from .20 to .24 cents per minute for members, and from .30 to .36 cents per minute for non-members.

"To address high costs, we're working with NYC DOT and Con Edison to pilot charging stations. A network of charging stations will reduce the need for van-based battery swapping," Citi Bike said. "We'll continue to invest in more manual battery swapping to ensure you can find an ebike that's charged and available for use."

This hike will impact riders only in New York, not in New Jersey.

For more information, you can visit their website.