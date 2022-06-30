Watch CBS News
Sports

Brenner completes hat trick in 70th, Cincinnati draws NYCFC

/ AP

NYCFC graphic 00:12

CINCINNATI — Brenner completed a hat trick in the 70th minute and Cincinnati tied New York City FC 4-4 on Wednesday night.

It was the first hat trick in club history for Cincinnati.

Brenner's third goal tied it at 4. He also scored two goals six minutes apart midway through the first half to give Cincinnati (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead. Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

NYCFC (8-4-4) got two goals from Héber, another one from Gabriel Pereira and one from Talles Magno.

Both teams play Sunday, with Cincinnati visiting the New England Revolution while NYCFC hosts Atlanta United.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 11:38 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.