"It is just pitting one marginalized community against another": Chinatown residents continue fighting plan to build 6th shelter in community

NEW YORK -- Demonstrators took to the streets in Chinatown on Thursday as they continue to fight back against a plan to put another shelter in the community.

Residents are outraged by plans from the Department of Homeless Services to open what would be a sixth shelter in the area next year.

The shelter would be open 24/7 with nearly 100 beds and a drop-in center for 50 people. It will also reportedly work with sex offenders and drug users.

"This plan by DHS seeks to shoulder a community that has shouldered too much. It is just pitting one marginalized community against another, and when that happens, no one wins," said Susan Lee, with the Alliance for Community Preservation and Betterment.

Residents also complain of a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

The city says the new shelter will make the streets safer.