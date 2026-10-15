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5-year-old girl dies after reported assault at Queens home, police say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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A little girl died after police were called to a Queens home for an assault, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on 110th Street near 95th Avenue in the South Richmond Hill neighborhood.

The 5-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive, police said. 

EMS personnel transported the girl to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said. 

The medical examiner's office will investigate the cause of death.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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