5-year-old girl dies after reported assault at Queens home, police say

A little girl died after police were called to a Queens home for an assault, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on 110th Street near 95th Avenue in the South Richmond Hill neighborhood.

The 5-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

EMS personnel transported the girl to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The medical examiner's office will investigate the cause of death.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.