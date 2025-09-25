Chikungunya virus case in New York may have been transmitted locally. Here's what we know.

A possible locally-transmitted case of chikungunya virus, a mosquito-borne illness linked to tropical regions, is being investigated by New York state health officials.

A New York woman said she contracted the illness at the end of August, but prior to testing positive had not left the area where she lives.

No locally acquired cases of the virus, which can cause fever and joint pain, have ever been reported in New York, and the risk to the public remains very low, the Department of Health said.

"Routine mosquito testing has not detected chikungunya, and mosquito activity is already declining as the season ends. The Department is working with local health officials to confirm test results and will share updates as they become available," the DOH said in a statement, in part.

What is chikungunya virus?

According to the World Health Organization, chikungunya is transmitted to humans from infected mosquitoes. Most cases are reported in parts of South America, Asia and Africa, though there have also been cases in Europe and North America.

The disease, which primarily impacts babies and elderly people with coexisting health problems, can cause fever and severe, prolonged joint pain. Other symptoms include joint swelling, muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.

However, it is rarely fatal and has no specific treatment beyond supportive care, officials said.

Click here for more information about the chikungunya virus from the New York state Department of Health.