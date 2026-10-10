Chicago Fire beat New York City FC 2-1

Maren Haile-Selassie had an assist on a short-handed goal by Anton Salétros in the second half before scoring the winner in the 87th minute and the Chicago Fire rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Chicago (14-8-6) has won three straight following losses to Nashville and New England and a draw with Inter Miami — three teams that began the day ahead of the fourth-place Fire in the Eastern Conference standings.

NYCFC (8-11-9) took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Hannes Wolf used assists from Agustín Ojeda and Alonso Martínez to score his fifth goal of the season. Ojeda's helper was his career-high 11th, and Martínez collected his first in his first start and third appearance of the campaign after returning from an ACL injury.

Chicago midfielder Dje D'Avilla left the Fire short-handed from the 43rd minute on after he was charged with his second yellow card of the half.

Salétros tied it 1-all when he used his head in the 55th minute to score his first goal in his first season in the league. Haile-Selassie notched his career-best 10th assist and Robert Lewandowski snagged his third in his first MLS season.

Haile-Selassie was in the right place to take advantage of a Matt Freese turnover in the 87th minute for the winner. It was his career-high ninth goal.

Chris Brady finished with four saves for Chicago in a split of the season series.

Freese saved two shots for NYCFC, which beat the Fire 3-1 at home on July 25 and has gone 1-5-5 since.

Chicago improves to 9-4-1 at home, while NYCFC falls to 4-5-5 on the road after beginning the day 10th in the East.

Up next

NYCFC: At Inter Miami on Wednesday.

Chicago: Hosts Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.