Could some chewing gum be banned in N.J.? Lawmakers push new bill over microplastic concerns

Two New Jersey lawmakers have introduced legislation that could eventually ban the sale of some chewing gum products in the state if manufacturers fail to disclose the presence of intentionally added microplastics.

The proposal would require companies to place warning labels on products containing intentionally added microplastics for two years. After that period, noncompliant products could no longer be sold in New Jersey.

The legislation would apply not only to chewing gum but also to other consumer products that may contain microplastics, including certain plastic utensils, plates and tea bags.

Assemblywoman Shama Haider, one of the bill's sponsors, said research linking microplastics to potential health concerns prompted lawmakers to act.

"We have some level of research that shows they go into our blood, liver, lungs and kidneys," Haider said. "They come out in breast milk. They go into our brain, so I am really concerned that if we wait around too long, we may end up in a situation where we'll be sorry we didn't get started earlier."

The Food and Drug Administration acknowledges that studies have detected microplastics in food and beverages, including bottled water. However, the agency says, "Current scientific evidence does not demonstrate that the levels of microplastics or nanoplastics detected in food pose a risk to human health."

Reaction among New Jersey residents was mixed.

Some supported additional labeling requirements, arguing consumers should know when products contain microplastics. Others questioned whether chewing gum should be a legislative priority.

The bill remains under consideration in a state legislative committee. It would need approval from both the Assembly and Senate before being sent to Gov. Phil Murphy for consideration.