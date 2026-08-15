McAdoo's clutch 7th-inning double helps lift Blue Jays past Yankees 4-1

Charles McAdoo had two hits, including a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday for their 13th win in 19 games.

McAdoo also had an RBI single and Brett Bateman reached base three times as the Blue Jays inched closer to the final AL wild-card spot.

Spencer Miles (5-2), the fifth of seven Blue Jays pitchers, went one inning for the win and Louis Varland struck out the side in the ninth for his 28th save in 29 opportunities.

The Yankees had four hits, all singles, and lost their third straight game. New York has scored two total runs in those games.

Pinch hitter Ernie Clement singled on the first pitch he saw from Brent Headrick (6-2) to begin the seventh. McAdoo followed with an RBI double off the wall.

McAdoo and Nathan Lukes had RBIs off Tim Hill in Toronto's two-run eighth.

McAdoo started in place of six-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went on the seven-day IL earlier Saturday because of concussion symptoms. Guerrero left Friday's 3-1 victory following a collision with Yankees rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. at third base.

Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, his fourth straight winless start. Schlittler is winless in five career starts against Toronto.

After Blue Jays right-hander Braydon Fisher opened with a scoreless first, left-hander Ricky Tiedemann came on for his major league debut.

Spencer Jones hit a leadoff single, stole second and scored on a one-out hit by George Lombard Jr., but Tiedemann retired the next four batters.

Toronto tied it on Alejandro Kirk's two-out single in the third.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to face Yankees LHP Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.69) on Sunday.