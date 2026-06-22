Long Island rabbi's "kosher cameos" are turning technology into a tool for comfort. Here's how.

There is a new kind of on-demand video messaging called "kosher cameos" that just launched on Long Island and it doesn't cost a thing.

The service is turning technology into a tool for comfort.

How it works

There's no studio and no special effects -- just a smartphone, a tripod and a rabbi.

Or, in this case, a rabbi with a realization.

Anchelle Perl of the Chabad of Mineola took a format best known for celebrities and gave it a spiritual twist.

"Speech these days, communication is being used these days in such a negative to put people down, creative divisiveness," Rabbi Perl said.

Perl created the personalized video blessings for people of any faith for birthdays, new beginnings, or difficult times.

"It can be a guy with a beard and a black hat. It doesn't matter. We are all human beings. There is no pecking order," Perl said.

"An avalanche of goodness and kindness"

After taking out a full-page ad in Newsday, Perl says the requests have started to pour in.

A great-grandfather, Perl said he keeps every one in a modest binder, which serves as proof that you can't always judge an idea by its cover.

"Making people think about saying nice things about other people," Perl said.

There's no business model and no subscription plan.

"No upscales, premium packages," Perl said.

That's exactly the point, he added

The rabbi is encouraging other people to do it, adding he doesn't have a copyright on the idea. He said encouraging words at the right time can not only make someone's day but can also save a life.

"Let's create an avalanche of goodness and kindness," Perl said.