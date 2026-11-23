The NYPD is on the scene following a report of an assault in Central Park on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the mall at Center Drive along 72nd Street.

The victim is expected to survive.

So far there's no word of what led up to the incident.

Major index crimes are up more than 21% in the Central Park precinct year to date over last year, according to NYPD data. That said, felony assaults are down, year to date, with 15 so far this year as opposed to 19 during the same period last year.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.