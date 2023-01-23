CBS2 sending pizza to CBS3 Philadelphia after Giants-Eagles wager

Congrats to CBS3 Philly on winning our bet

NEW YORK -- Before the Giants-Eagles game over the weekend, Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi made a friendly wager with the morning team at CBS3 in Philadelphia.

Sadly, the Giants lost, so we're making good on that promise.

Wragge and his son recorded a video message congratulating Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell on the win, and they sent a video of their own.

I’d still take NY > PHILLY! Nice win ⁦@jimdonovancbs3⁩ & ⁦@BurrellTV⁩ Two week old cold pineapple pizza headed your way! Bon appetite bird fans. ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/7aj5sfuqs4 — Chris Wragge (@ChrisWragge) January 23, 2023

We've been in touch with Lombardi's, and pizzas should make their way to Philly by Tuesday.