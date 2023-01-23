CBS2 sending pizza to CBS3 Philadelphia after Giants-Eagles wager
NEW YORK -- Before the Giants-Eagles game over the weekend, Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi made a friendly wager with the morning team at CBS3 in Philadelphia.
Sadly, the Giants lost, so we're making good on that promise.
Wragge and his son recorded a video message congratulating Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell on the win, and they sent a video of their own.
We've been in touch with Lombardi's, and pizzas should make their way to Philly by Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.