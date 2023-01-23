Watch CBS News
CBS2 sending pizza to CBS3 Philadelphia after Giants-Eagles wager

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Congrats to CBS3 Philly on winning our bet
Congrats to CBS3 Philly on winning our bet 01:20

NEW YORK -- Before the Giants-Eagles game over the weekend, Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi made a friendly wager with the morning team at CBS3 in Philadelphia. 

Sadly, the Giants lost, so we're making good on that promise. 

CBS3 Philly getting pizzas after Giants' loss 01:48

Wragge and his son recorded a video message congratulating Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell on the win, and they sent a video of their own. 

We've been in touch with Lombardi's, and pizzas should make their way to Philly by Tuesday. 

