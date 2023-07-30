First Alert Weather: Spectacular Sunday features lower humidity, cooler temps
After an evening rocked by severe thunderstorms that brought some damage to the area, skies are now starting to clear.
Further clearing will occur throughout the night, as well as lowering humidity.
We also failed to reach our first heatwave of 2023, with today's high only hitting 89.
Lows tonight will range from 70 in the city, to the upper 50s in our northern suburbs.
This will set the stage for a spectacular Sunday that features lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s.
