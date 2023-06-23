Watch CBS News
CBS2 team takes home 12 Fair Media Council Folio Awards

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS2 team wins 12 Fair Media Council Folio Awards
CBS2 team wins 12 Fair Media Council Folio Awards 00:41

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 News team took home 12 Fair Media Council Folio Awards on Friday.

The awards, held at the Gatsby at Jones Beach, honored stories by our reporters Carolyn Gusoff, Jennifer McLogan and Jennifer Bisram, along with photographers and editors Joe Garufi, Frank Maestre, Carlos Vasquez, Eddie Ojeda and Scott Newton.

Among those stories -- marking 10 years since Superstorm Sandy, as well as coverage of the opioid epidemic and Black History Month.

CBS News investigative producer Pat Milton was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

