CBS2 team takes home 12 Fair Media Council Folio Awards

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 News team took home 12 Fair Media Council Folio Awards on Friday.

The awards, held at the Gatsby at Jones Beach, honored stories by our reporters Carolyn Gusoff, Jennifer McLogan and Jennifer Bisram, along with photographers and editors Joe Garufi, Frank Maestre, Carlos Vasquez, Eddie Ojeda and Scott Newton.

Among those stories -- marking 10 years since Superstorm Sandy, as well as coverage of the opioid epidemic and Black History Month.

CBS News investigative producer Pat Milton was honored with a lifetime achievement award.