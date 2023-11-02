CBS New York visits American Christmas, where some of NYC's best holiday displays are manufactured

American Christmas is where some of NYC's best holiday displays are manufactured

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- As the calendar flips to November, it is "showtime" at a Westchester firm that's all about holiday cheer.

From Midtown, Manhattan to your local shopping mall, its decorative displays spread the spirit of the season.

CBS New York recently got a sneak peek inside the warehouse at American Christmas.

The magic that lights up Midtown, at Macy's and on Sixth Avenue, is made in Mount Vernon.

"We are the company behind some of the most iconic displays in New York City," said Juan Novoa, design director at American Christmas.

Workers have been busy assembling, packing, and shipping holiday display elements that will spread cheer far and near.

"Here in Mount Vernon, American Christmas has 110,000 square feet. We have about 140 people working in the building right now, trying to get everything built for this Christmas," American Christmas CEO Dan Casterella said.

From bright lights to animatronic elves, the company can deliver anything on a holiday display wish list.

In the back corner of the warehouse, there is some incredible new stuff is being manufactured. CBS New York was not allowed to show any of it because the big names paying for it want it kept under wraps until it's put on display in Midtown later this month.

"It's their gift back to New York. They don't have a return on it. They're doing it for the tourists and their tenants," Casterella said.

This year, American Christmas is opening its massive private showroom to the public. There, you can Instagram from an icy forest and take selfies with Santa.

Ticket sales benefit three charities that work with local children.

"We wanted to give back to our community, since we've received so much from them throughout our many years in Mount Vernon," Novoa said.

As displays ship out, the company is already taking orders for next year.

At American Christmas, it's always beginning to look a lot like Christmas.