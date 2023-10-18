When are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? Here's the CBS holiday programming schedule for 2023
BOSTON - CBS has released its holiday programming schedule, announcing TV air dates for Christmas classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty The Snowman" and other festive shows.
In addition to the animated favorites, there are holiday-themed primetime episodes of "The Price Is Right," concert specials and original Christmas movies.
Below is the full schedule of TV programs that will air on WBZ-TV. Many will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.
Thursday, November 23, 2023
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
9 a.m.
Friday, November 24, 2023
The Greatest @HomeVideos:
Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer
8 p.m.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
9 p.m.
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Reindeer In Here
8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer
9 p.m.
Monday, December 4, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
Office Holiday Party
8 p.m.
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
College Students Home For The Holidays
9 p.m.
Thursday, December 7, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
Blind Holidate
8 p.m.
Friday, December 8, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
Holiday Heroes
8 p.m.
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas
8 p.m.
Friday, December 15, 2023
National Christmas Tree Lighting
8 p.m.
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Frosty The Snowman
9 p.m.
Frosty Returns
9:30 p.m.
Monday, December 18, 2023
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:
Holidays With The Family
8 p.m.
Friday, December 22, 2023
The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays
8 p.m.
Fit For Christmas
9 p.m.
Sunday, December 24, 2023
When Christmas Was Young
9 p.m.
Monday, December 25, 2023
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
9 p.m.
Friday, December 29, 2023
Must Love Christmas
9 p.m.
Saturday, December 31, 2023
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
7:30 p.m.
