When are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? Here's the CBS holiday programming schedule for 2023

BOSTON - CBS has released its holiday programming schedule, announcing TV air dates for Christmas classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty The Snowman" and other festive shows.

In addition to the animated favorites, there are holiday-themed primetime episodes of "The Price Is Right," concert specials and original Christmas movies.

Below is the full schedule of TV programs that will air on WBZ-TV. Many will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Thursday, November 23, 2023

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

9 a.m.

Friday, November 24, 2023

The Greatest @HomeVideos:

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer

8 p.m.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

9 p.m.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Reindeer In Here

8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer

9 p.m.

Monday, December 4, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

Office Holiday Party

8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

College Students Home For The Holidays

9 p.m.

Thursday, December 7, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

Blind Holidate

8 p.m.

Friday, December 8, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

Holiday Heroes

8 p.m.

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas

8 p.m.

Friday, December 15, 2023

National Christmas Tree Lighting

8 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Frosty The Snowman

9 p.m.

Frosty Returns

9:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18, 2023

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week:

Holidays With The Family

8 p.m.

Friday, December 22, 2023

The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays

8 p.m.

Fit For Christmas

9 p.m.

Sunday, December 24, 2023

When Christmas Was Young

9 p.m.

Monday, December 25, 2023

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

9 p.m.

Friday, December 29, 2023

Must Love Christmas

9 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 2023

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

7:30 p.m.