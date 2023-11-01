Watch CBS News
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Vestal, N.Y., on Nov. 11

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There is some exciting news. This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been chosen.

It will come from the upstate town of Vestal, which is located near Binghamton.

The tree will be cut down on Nov. 9 and will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 11.

The magical lighting is scheduled for Nov. 29, and the tree will remain on display until mid-January.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 12:32 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

