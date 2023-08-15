Although immigration at border is decreasing, number of asylum seekers coming to NYC is rising, Adams administration says

Rally held on Staten Island to protest possible asylum seeker shelter

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office said even though immigration at the border is decreasing, the number of people coming to the city is still rising.

Two more emergency shelter sites are almost ready to open.

City officials said three more buses from Texas arrived at the Roosevelt Hotel Monday.

Chopper 2 was over several tents for 900 single men to sleep at at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village. That will open this week.

Another 2,000 asylum seekers will be housed on Randall's Island, which will open next week.