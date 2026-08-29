Teenager Cavan Sullivan makes MLS history, sparks Union to 3-1 victory over Red Bulls

Cavan Sullivan scored in the second half to become the first 16-year-old in MLS history with goal contributions in four straight matches, and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 3-1 on Saturday night to extend their unbeaten streak to seven.

Sullivan found the net for a second straight match and third time this season in 34 career appearances to give Philadelphia (6-10-6) a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute. He is the third player in league history age 18 or younger with a scoring contribution in four straight matches.

The Union took the lead in the 21st minute on Milan Iloski's career-high 11th goal. Indiana Vassilev and Danley Jean Jacques both picked up their first two assists of the season on the first two goals.

Teenager Neil Pierre scored in the 65th minute for a 3-0 advantage. It was the fourth goal in seven appearances for the 18-year-old rookie midfielder. Bruno Damiani and Iloski had assists.

The Red Bulls avoided a shutout in the 74th minute when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting netted his third goal of the season after scoring 17 times as a rookie last year.

Andre Blake saved three shots for Philadelphia, which posted a 3-0-2 record in August.

Ethan Horvath had one save for New York (7-10-5), which has gone 0-3-1 since a 3-2 victory over Orlando City to begin the month.

The Union earned their sixth road win in 20 tries against the Red Bulls and lead the all-time series 17-15-9.

Up next

Philadelphia: Hosts CF Montreal on Saturday.

New York: At Seattle Sounders on Saturday.