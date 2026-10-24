Cavaliers survive a late Nets rally to win home opener 125-121

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen added 21 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their home opener, 125-121 over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Evan Mobley added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who bounced back after blowing a 29-point lead in Thursday's 114-106 season-opening loss at Philadelphia.

Michael Porter Jr. led Brooklyn with 28 points, Julius Randle scored 23 and Egor Demin 22, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland was up by 17 with four minutes remaining before Brooklyn went on a 22-7 run to get within 123-121 with 8.1 seconds left on Porter's fourth 3-pointer of the night. Sam Merrill made a pair of free throws after Porter committed his sixth foul to put it out of reach.

A 3-pointer by Jaylon Tyson gave the Cavaliers a 104-82 advantage with 9:29 remaining before the Nets started chipping away., Demin made three 3-pointers during a 9-2 spurt over a 47-second span to get the Nets within 11 midway through the quarter.

The Cavaliers were 29 of 38 from the foul line, including 11 of 15 in the fourth quarter — and shot 50.6% from the floor. The Nets made only 40.2% of their shots from the field but were 23 of 27 from the line.

Cleveland was up 45-44 before taking control with a 23-9 during a five-minute span late in the second quarter behind five points apiece from Mobley, Allen and Proctor. Allen started the run with a 3-pointer, only the 21st of his 10-year career.

Cleveland has won four of its last five home openers and extended its winning streak to eight games over Brooklyn.

Up next

Nets: Host the Indiana Pacers Sunday.

Cavaliers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday.