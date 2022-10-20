Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Suspects hurl eggs at 7-Eleven worker in Manhattan store robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a group of five who robbed a 7-Eleven in Manhattan

It happened at the store on 23rd Street and Park Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The video just released by police shows the suspects grabbing cartons of eggs from a shelf and hurling them at a worker behind the counter. 

The suspects ran from the store with more stolen goods in their pockets. 

The 33-year-old worker refused medical attention, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

