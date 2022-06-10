Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Rangers fan sucker-punches Tampa Bay Lightning fan at Madison Square Garden

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A Rangers fan has been charged with assault and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after being accused of sucker-punching a rival fan moments after the Rangers lost Thursday night's game

Video of the incident went viral on Twitter. 

Police say the two exchanged words before the 26-year-old victim was attacked. 

Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio from Staten Island, also punched a good Samaritan who tried to intervene. 

Both victims are OK. 

Anastasio has been charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. 

CBS New York Team
First published on June 10, 2022 / 5:56 PM

