Caught on video: Rangers fan sucker-punches Tampa Bay Lightning fan at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK - A Rangers fan has been charged with assault and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after being accused of sucker-punching a rival fan moments after the Rangers lost Thursday night's game.

Video of the incident went viral on Twitter.

Police say the two exchanged words before the 26-year-old victim was attacked.

Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio from Staten Island, also punched a good Samaritan who tried to intervene.

Both victims are OK.

Anastasio has been charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.