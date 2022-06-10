Caught on video: Rangers fan sucker-punches Tampa Bay Lightning fan at Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK - A Rangers fan has been charged with assault and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after being accused of sucker-punching a rival fan moments after the Rangers lost Thursday night's game.
Video of the incident went viral on Twitter.
Police say the two exchanged words before the 26-year-old victim was attacked.
Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio from Staten Island, also punched a good Samaritan who tried to intervene.
Both victims are OK.
Anastasio has been charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.
