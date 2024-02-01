Watch CBS News
Caught on video: NYPD officers rescue man from subway tracks

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released body camera footage from a daring subway rescue in Brooklyn over the weekend. 

They say a man suffered a medical episode this past Saturday at the Lafayette Avenue station and fell onto the the tracks. 

One officer used his flashlight to flag down the incoming train, while the other helped the victim back onto the platform. 

"Give me your hand. Quick, give me your hand. Give me your hand, quick! Train! Give me your hand!" one officer can be heard saying during the rescue. 

Police said the 36-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

