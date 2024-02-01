Caught on video: NYPD officers rescue man from subway tracks

Dramatic rescue from subway tracks caught on video

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released body camera footage from a daring subway rescue in Brooklyn over the weekend.

They say a man suffered a medical episode this past Saturday at the Lafayette Avenue station and fell onto the the tracks.

One officer used his flashlight to flag down the incoming train, while the other helped the victim back onto the platform.

"Give me your hand. Quick, give me your hand. Give me your hand, quick! Train! Give me your hand!" one officer can be heard saying during the rescue.

When a man who suffered a medical episode fell into the @NYCTSubway track, @NYPDTransit officers quickly ran to the scene before he made contact with the train. Watch the body-worn-camera footage of the rescue. pic.twitter.com/cdvURv6W4b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 1, 2024

Police said the 36-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.