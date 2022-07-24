Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Man struck by car, robbed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A shocking incident was caught on video in the Bronx Saturday. 

A man was struck by a vehicle and then robbed while he was lying severely injured in the street. 

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Crotona Park East. 

The 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk along East 169th Street when he was hit by a black, four door sedan. 

Two men then got out of the car, not to help, but to take the victim's possessions before fleeing. 

The victim suffered body trauma and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition. 

Police are looking for help identifying the three people involved. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 24, 2022 / 9:06 AM

